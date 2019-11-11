36 people awaiting in-patient beds at LUH

There were 36 people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, seven of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

Nationally, the INMO say 593 admitted patients were awaiting beds across the country this morning, the highest number, 65, at University Hospital Limerick.

Meanwhile, at Sligo University Hospital, which services southern parts of Donegal, there were 31 patients awaiting beds, 19 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

Today’s figures follows one of the worst seven days on record – last week, the cumulative total of patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital was 222, with the hospital constantly one of the four most overcrowded in the country.

Management had to implement the Full Capacity Protocol on Tuesday last, saying between 8am on Monday and 8am on Tuesday, 138 people registered in department, a significantly higher than the average number of patients per day.

The protocol remained in place for much of the week.