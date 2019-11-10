Wins for Finn Harps Reserves & Cockhill Celtic in Ulster Senior League

There were wins for Finn Harps Reserves and Cockhill Celtic, whilst Bonagee United and Letterkenny Rovers ended in a draw.

Finn Harps Reserves were 1-0 victors over Fanad United thanks to a Corey McBride goal just four minutes into the first half. The October player of the month fired in a free-kick from 25 yards.

Jimmy Bradley scored the only goal of the game to give defending champions Cockhill Celtic a narrow 1-0 over Derry City Reserves.

In what was the game of the day Letterkenny Rovers and Bonagee United played out a 2-2 draw.

Ryan Lonergan opened the scoring when he headed home after just seven minutes. Bonagee were rocked just before half time as Jordan Armstrong picked up his second yellow of the game and was subsequently sent off.

Bonagee rallied in the second half and found themselves level just after the hour mark when Sean Hume fired past Rory Kelly in the Rovers goal.

The lead only last four minutes as BJ Banda pounced and fired Rovers ahead again. Things went from bad to worse for Bonagee when Sean Hume received his marching orders after picking up his second yellow card of the game.

With just one minute remaining Garbhan Grant got onto the end of a Michael Funston flick to secure a share of the spoils in the Cathedral Town derby.