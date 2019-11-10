Teresa & Ciaran Doherty reflect on their historic Donegal Senior Cross Country wins

Teresa and Ciaran Doherty, who are husband and wife, have their own little piece of history as they are the first couple to win their individual Donegal Senior Cross Country titles.

Teresa won the title for the tenth time whilst Ciaran won his first ever title.

Teresa also claimed the team title with Finn Valley AC.

Ciaran who is usually out fishing around the time the Championships take place was able to give them a better crack this year because of Brexit.

Just a week before his first Donegal Senior Cross Country Championship win, the fisherman ran in the Frankfurt Marathon.

Teresa and Ciaran joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss their achievement…