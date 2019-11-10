Rugby Review: Successful weekend for North West sides

It was a successful weekend for North West sides in the All Ireland League Division 2C with City of Derry and Omagh Academicals picking up wins.

Omagh defeated Middleton of Cork 33-19 whilst City of Derry came from behind to beat Clonmel 12-5.

Letterkenny Rugby Club recorded a 32-5 win at home to Civil Service in the Rugby Championship 3.

In the Pro 14, Leinster defeated Connact 42-11 whilst Ulster were defeated 22-16 away at Munster.

Alex McDonald joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss this weekend’s action…