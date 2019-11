Slaughtneil have claimed both the Ulster Hurling and Camogie titles in Pairc Esler on Sunday.

The hurlers of Slaughtneil defeated Dunloy 1-15 to 0-10 to claim their third title in the last four years.

Meanwhile the camogs got the better of Loughgiel 2-08 to 1-07 to continue their drive for four All-Ireland titles in a row.