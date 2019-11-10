Donegal Junior League Results 10/11/2019

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Drumkeen United 2 v 4 Cappry Rovers

Keadue Rovers 3 v 1 Milford United

Kilmacrennan Celtic 4 v 1 Cranford United


Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Glenea United 0 v 3 Ballybofey United

Gweedore Celtic 0 v 0 Drumoghill F.C.

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 3 v 1 Convoy Arsenal

Letterbarrow Celtic 2 v 3 St. Catherines

Lifford Celtic 1 v 5 Rathmullan Celtic


Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps 8 v 0 Glenree United

Gweedore United 2 v 2 Curragh Athletic

Raphoe Town 5 v 0 Dunkineely Celtic

Swilly Rovers 3 v 1 Lagan Harps

