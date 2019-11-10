Concern over Glenmore Anaerobic Digester Plant extension

Concerns have been raised over the proposed extension of the Glenmore Anaerobic Digester Plant on the Glenmore Estate in Aghaveagh.

It is understood the plant is permitted to accept and treat non-hazardous biodegradable wastes including agricultural and food waste and change the materials into sustainable products using the anaerobic digestion technology.

However locals have concerns about noise, odour, visual impact and transport of the AD process.

The Glenmore Action Group will hold a meeting in The Cloghan Health Care Centre on Monday 11th November at 8pm for concerns to be voiced over the proposed extensions to the plant.