Derry’s Callum Devine and Brian Hoy have finished third in the ERC Rally Hungary, in what was their first ever ERC Rally.

The pair finished one minute 25.9 seconds behind the winner Turan Frigyes in their Hyundai R5 in which they were competing in for the first time also.

Alexy Lukyanuk and Alexey Arnautov in their Citroen finished just 52.2 seconds ahead of Devine and Hoy.