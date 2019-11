It was another busy weekend for Donegal athletes in th Ulster Under Ages Cross Country Championship.

In a very wet afternoon, it was Finn Valley girls who claimed the under 11 team title. In the under 11 boys category the Rosses team claimed the team title whilst Finn Valley finished second.

In the under 17 boys section Glenswilly’s Sean McGinley claimed the title.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Pauric Hilferty to review the weekend’s action…