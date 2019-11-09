Wins for North West sides in AIL Division 2C

There were wins for City of Derry and Omagh Academicals in the All Ireland Division 2C.

Omagh got the better of Middleton in Cork on a scoreline of 33-19.

City of Derry came from behind to beat Clonmel 12-5.

At half time City of Derry trailed 5-0 but just 12 minutes into the second half they’d turned the result in their favour thanks to tries from Callum O’Hagan and Rico Schneider.

Alex McDonald reports from The Craig Thompson Stadium…

After the game Alex spoke with City of Derry team manager George Walker…