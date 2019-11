Matthew McCole secured a National Senior Boxing title on Friday night after he defeated Martin Sammon of Olympic by unanimous decision.

The Illies Golden Gloves man was also named boxer of the tournament.

His Illies team-mate Caroline Gallagher was defeated on an unanimous decision by Rosie Doherty of St. Francis, Limerick.

The president of the Donegal Boxing Board Peter O’Donnell joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to review Friday night’s action…