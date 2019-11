The National Senior Boxing Championships in Dublin saw a number of Donegal competitors involved.

Boxer of the Tournament was Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Gloves.

He beat Martin Sammon of Olympic at 69 kgs on a verdict of 5-0.

Illies’ Caroline Gallagher lost on a 5-0 verdict against Rosie Doherty, who is from Carndonagh, but currently boxing out of the St. Francis club in Limerick.

Daniel O’Sullivan (Lucan) beat Oran Shields (Illies GG) 4-1 in the semi-finals.