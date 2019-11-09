Letterkenny Business Awards Winners Announced

The Letterkenny Business awards 2019 took place in the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny on Friday evening.

The ceremony recognises business from Letterkenny and the wider Northwest from all sectors of industry, from single operators through to global companies.

The award winners on the night were:

Employee of the year award sponsored by Boyde HR: Shane McClafferty.

Business Excellence Award sponsored by by Highland Radio: Letterkenny Glass.

Helping People Live Healthier Lives sponsored by Optum: Donegal Women’s Centre.

Best Innovation and Creativity Award sponsored by Colab: Inishowen Engineering.

Excellent in Marketing Award sponsored by Champions Travel: Castlegrove Country House Hotel.

Best Start Up Business Award sponsored by AIB: Luca’s

Retailer of the Year Award sponsored by Dillon’s Hotel: Magees Pharmacy.

Professional Services Award sponsored by Bank Of Ireland: Donaghy Safety Training LTD.

Female Achievement Award sponsored by Ulster Bank: Annette Houston

Best Tourism Initiative sponsored by Century Cinemas: Donegal Airport.

Excellence in Customers Service Awards: Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure.

Growth Through Export Award sponsored by Enterprise Ireland: McMonagle Stone.

Embracing Cross Border Trade sponsored by Belfast Unendingly International Airport: Bolt-On

Business Person of the Year but sponsored by City of Derry Airport’s Daniel Gallagher of NW Aluminum Group.

Hall of Fame: John Loughrey