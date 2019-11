Institute’s unbeaten run has continued after they played out a 1-1 draw at home to Glentoran.

Glentoran took the lead after 14 minutes thanks to an Elvio Van Overbeek goal but that was cancelled out two minutes before half time when Niall Grace scored.

Glentoran had the better of the chances in the second half but failed to breach the Stute defence and the sides finished level.

Eamon McLaughlin reports from The Ryan McBride Brandywell…