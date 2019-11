It’s a big weekend for Slaughtneil with both their Hurling and Camogie teams involved in their retrospective Ulster finals.

Slaughtneil hurlers will face Dunloy of Antrim in Pairc Esler, Newry on Sunday, whilst in the Ulster Camogie Senior Club Championship final Slaughtneil will face Loughgiel of Antrim.

Michael McMullan of the County Derry Post joined Tom Comack to preview this weekend’s finals…