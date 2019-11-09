Flood relief works for Finn Valley a welcome step – Harley

Donegal County Council is asking An Bord Pleanala to approve plans for the dredging of the River Finn.

The proposed plans will see the removal of silt, gravel and boulders in Ballybofey and Stranorlar for flood relief works along the river.

The works will also include the removal of trees and vegetation along the banks of the river and the installation of two storm manholes in Stranorlar.

Local Councillor Martin Harley says this is a welcome step in the right direction in the long awaited flood relief works for the Finn Valley: