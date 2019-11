Donegal’s Roma McLaughlin has been awarded the NEC Midfielder of the year for her excellent displays for Central Connecticut State University.

The Greencastle native moved to America in 2018 on a full scholarship and featured for the college’s Blue Devils soccer team who retained their title.

The 21-year-old was previously at Carlow IT.

The Ireland international played for Peamount Utd and Shelbourne in the Women’s National League before going to the States.