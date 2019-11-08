Donegal TD meets new Governor of Central Bank over insurance debacle

Sinn Fein’s Finance Spokesperson has met with the new Governor of the Central Bank.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says it was a welcome meeting during which the upcoming challenges and dual pricing within the Irish insurance market were discussed.

Deputy Doherty wrote to the Governor requesting an investigation into the practice of price discrimination in September and last month lodged a formal complaint to the Central Bank requesting an investigation into dual pricing.

While he has welcomed confirmation that the Central Bank will investigate the matter, he says he is determined to see the practice come to an end: