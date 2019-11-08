David Kelly nominated for young rally driver of the year award

David Kelly has been selected as one of the nominees for Motorsport Ireland’s Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year Award, following impressive performances in recent months from the Donegal Town driver.

24 year old Kelly took the junior win on the recent Fastnet Rally, as well as wins earlier in the year at the Cavan and Midland Stages events.

The winner of the Billy Coleman Award will recieve €100,000 of funding towards competing in rallies both nationally and internationally over the next year.

2017’s award winner, County Derry driver Callum Devine, is set to compete in the Rally Hungary round of the European Rally Championship this weekend with partial backing from Motorsport Ireland.