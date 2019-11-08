Council urged to solve parking problems at An Grianan Theatre

There’s said to be serious parking problems at An Grianan Theatre in Letterkenny.

The issue is said to be particularly prevalent during busy times or in the event of a big show happening in the theatre resulting in the route along the side of the building regularly blocked.

A number of elderly residents live in nearby Cove Hill are said to be finding it difficult to access their homes during these times.

Local Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh is urging Donegal County Council to explore all options to address the issue: