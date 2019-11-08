Concerns over turf restrictions raised in Dail

A Donegal Deputy has told the Dail, restrictions on turf cutting should not be imposed until first considering human needs and how these will be met.

Deputy Thomas Pringle was speaking during statements on the potential for an early exit from peat for electricity generation.

He says due to the already high rates of unemployment, social exclusion and fuel poverty and with many people returning to turf cutting following the crash, restrictions cannot be accepted.

Deputy Pringle put forward his own proposals to the Dail: