Concern over new resource building plans for Letterkenny

Suitability concerns have been raised over plans for a new building to house a number of services in Letterkenny.

The proposed building is to be located near the Public Services Centre and it’s anticipated that CARA house will be relocated there among other facilities.

CARA, a family resource centre, is currently operating out of a number of locations in the town and it had been hoped that they would all be amalgamated under the one roof.

However it’s understood that CARA staff are concerned over the design of the building and that there may not be ample space for them.

The project is due to go to tender but Cllr Michael McBride is hopeful that a solution can be found in the eleventh hour: