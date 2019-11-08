There were 9,423 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of October, a fall of just over 9% on the same period last year.

There were falls in the numbers signing on in seven of the county’s eight local offices, with just one, Ballyshannon, recording a slight rise.

There were 945 people signing on the Live Register in Ballyshannon at the end of last month, a rise of just over 1% on last year’s figure.

All other offices recorded decreases, with the sharpest fall of just over 12% recorded in Buncrana, where there were 1,621 people on the register.

There were 629 people on the register in Dunfanaghy, a fall of just under 11%, while three offices recorded falls of just over 10%.

They were Killybegs, with 506 people signing on, Ballybofey with 1,321 and Letterkenny, with 2,852.

There were 922 people on the register in Dungloe, a fall of 9.5%, and 627 in Donegal Town, down 6.5%.