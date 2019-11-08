40 people awaiting in-patient beds at LUH

There were 40 people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 10 of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That’s a drop of one on yesterday’s figure.

Today’s figure means the cumulative total of patients awaiting beds at the hospital this week was 222, with the hospital constantly one of the four most overcrowded in the country.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 574 admitted patients waiting on beds at hospitals across the country this morning, the largest number, 68, at University Hospital Limerick.