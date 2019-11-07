WDC Investment Fund to host monthly clinics in Donegal

The Western Development Commission Investment Fund is holding a clinic in Donegal later this month to outline funding supports available to businesses and community groups in the North West.

The WDC Investment Fund has to date invested over €55 million in 166 SMEs, Micro and Social/Community Enterprises in the region with recent investments/lending including Lough Gill Brewery in Sligo and Cerebreon Technologies in Donegal.

The WDC Investment team will be at the CoLab in Letterkenny IT on Tuesday 26th November from 10am to 4pm.

Gillian Buckley is head of the investment team, shes urging anyone interested to come along to the clinic: