Four Donegal women named on Gaelic Life Ulster Club All-Star Team of the Year

Four Donegal women have been named on the 2019 Gaelic Life Ulster Club All-Stars Ladies Team of the Year.

Termon have three players with Chelsea Gorman named in the full-back line and Mya Alcorn named in Midfield.

Geraldine McLaughlin is at corner-forward for this year’s Team of the Year.

Naomh Muire player Jade O’Donnell has been selected in the half-back line.

These selections come off the back of both Donegal clubs reaching the Ulster Finals – Termon in the Senior and Naomh Muire in the Junior.

The Gala Awards Night takes place in the Hillgrove Hotel on Friday 10th January 2020.