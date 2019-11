On this week’s The Score presented by Oisin Kelly – Maureen O’Donnell was the studio guest to talk about the four Ulster All Stars for Donegal ladies.

We also hear from Shaun Paul and Luke Barrett, the father and son from Milford who were this week appointed Donegal under 20 and u17 Managers.

And Sean Connor is back in management with Institute, we hear about his plan to keep stute in the Irish League top flight.