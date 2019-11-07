Shaun Paul and Luke Barrett talk Donegal management

Father and Son, Shaun Paul and Luke Barrett will be leading two Donegal teams for 2020.

The Milford pair were confirmed as the county’s new under 20 and under 17 managers at Monday night’s county committee meeting.

Shaun Paul returns to inter county management after a two year absence and has been offered a one year contract subject to a review at the end of his term.

He beat last years minor manager Gary Duffy to the post and takes over the reigns from Gary McDaid.

Shaun Paul who lead Donegal to Ulster minor league and championship success in 2016 told Tom Comack he is delighted to be back on the inter county scene…

His son Luke who took the under 16’s to the Buncrana Cup Final earlier this year has been appointed to the 17’s for the coming season.