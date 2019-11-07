Mother of murdered Danielle McLaughlin concerned over direction of trial

The mother of murdered Donegal woman Danielle McLaughlin is raising concern over the direction in which the trial of the man charged with her murder is going.

Vikat Bhagat is appealing against confinement in prison after a large number of mobile phones and one kilogram of narcotics were uncovered during a raid of the jail last month.

Bhagat has submitted that none of the contraband was found in his room but was sentenced under the pretext of disciplinary disobedience.

Danielle’s Mother, Andrea Brannigan is questioning why the focus of the trial seems to be on Bhagat’s rights, and not the fact that he allegedly raped and murdered her daughter.

She believes that this is causing unnecessary delays in getting justice for Danielle: