Minister urged to convene Beef Market Taskforce

A Donegal Deputy is accusing the Agriculture Minister of being incapable of getting all stakeholders around the table for the first meeting of the Beef Market Taskforce.

It’s nearly two months since the Irish Beef Sector deal was agreed by farm organisations and Meat Industry Ireland but the Beef Taskforce still needs to get up and running.

Deputy and Fianna Fail Agriculture Spokesperson Charlie McConalogue says farmers feel abandoned with many reforms agreed in September still in limbo.

He believes that the Minister must stand up for farmers and that the buck stops with him and him alone: