Man arrested in connection with illegal use of lottery in Derry

Detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating the illegal use of a lottery in the Derry area have arrested a 31 year old man today following searches of business and residential premises in the city.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Griffin says five properties were searched in the city and a sum of money, along with other items in connection with lottery activity were seized.

The man has since been released on bail pending further questioning.

Police say the investigation is continuing.