The LYIT ladies’ GAA team has qualified for the Division 3 semi-finals, after a dominant 2-16 to 0-05 win over GMIT in Galway on Wednesday afternoon.

A goal from Danielle Mc Devitt within the first five minutes helped LYIT to a 12 point lead at half time, with Grainne O’Neill grabbing another goal in the second half as LYIT cruised to victory.

The result now means that LYIT will have home advantage for their league semi-final after topping the Division 3 table.