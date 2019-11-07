Irish Water announce road closure details in Gortahork

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, would like to inform customers in Cashel, Gortahork that a section of the Ardsbeg Water Treatment Plant Road will be closed from 8am on Monday next 11th November to 6pm on Friday, 20 December 2019 to facilitate works.

Emergency and local access for residents will be maintained at all times. An alternative route is in place which will be clearly signposted.

These water mains renewal works will involve the decommissioning and replacement of a section of old and damaged water pipes with modern, high density plastic ones.

The works are part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme which will reduce the high level of leakage across the country by fixing or replacing ageing water mains over the next four years.

This contract is being carried out by Farran’s Construction Limited and Irish Water says that once complete, customers will experience improved water security due to a reduction in the amount of bursts and leakages.

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Irish Water regrets any inconvenience these necessary water network improvements may cause and would like to thank local residents and businesses for their cooperation in delivering these essential works which will bring a more reliable water supply to the local community.