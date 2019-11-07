Glenmore Estates have application for Industrial Emissions License appealed

Glenmore Estates have had an application for an Industrial Emissions License appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The company is on the business of processing of alternative feedstocks and the production of renewable energy and fertiliser and the application applies to their business at Aghaveagh in Ballybofey

The company wants permission to extend the existing feedstock (waste) reception building to accommodate feedstock reception activities and digestate processing equipment and gas purification and compression plant

The plans also include 3 Digesters vessels with collection domes, 3 Hydrolysis tank with collection covers, pump houses and associated process pipework.

They also seek to extend to the northern boundary of the biogas plant to accommodate a fertiliser plant including digestate processing equipment and odour control equipment with a 17.5 metre exhaust stack.

The application relates to a development which comprises an activity requiring an industrial emissions licence from the envirionmental protection agency.

A number of people are objecting claiming the development will lead to an odour, noise and a pollution with some locals claiming there has been little consultation on the plans.

The Glenmore Action Group has submitted a 29 page objection signed by dozens of concerned members of the public – Glenmore rivers has also lodged an objection.