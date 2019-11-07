41 people awaiting in-patient beds at LUH

There were 41 people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, seven of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That’s a drop of seven on yesterday’s figure.

The hospital was the fourth most overcrowded hospital in the country this morning.

Today’s figure means the cumulative total of patients awaiting beds at the hospital this week has been 182.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 604 admitted patients waiting on beds at hospitals across the country this morning, the largest number, 70, at University Hospital Limerick.