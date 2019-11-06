Times and Venues confirmed for Ulster Club Semi-Finals

Times and venues for the Ulster Club Football Championships Semi-Finals have been confirmed, with Naomh Conaill, St. Naul’s and Buncrana all in their respective semi-finals.

It will be a double header for two of the Donegal sides at Healy Park in Omagh on Saturday the 16th of November as they both face Monaghan based opposition.

The curtain raiser will be the Junior Semi-Final between Buncrana and Blackhill at 5pm before Senior Champions Naomh Conaill take to the field at 7pm to face Clontibret.

Donegal Intermediate Champions St. Naul’s will be in action on Sunday the 17th at Celtic Park in Derry where they will take on Tyrone side Galbally in their semi-final.