Pringle confronts Taoiseach over claims no HSE embargo existed

A Donegal Deputy has confronted the Taoiseach over his claims no HSE recruitment embargo existed and that more nurses than ever have been recruited by his Government.

Deputy Thomas Pringle accused Leo Varadkar of misleading the house saying a recruitment embargo is leading to significant delays in people accessing healthcare in Donegal.

Figures show that there were over 19,000 people awaiting inpatient or outpatient treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital at the end of June this year, up 11% compared to the same period last year.

Deputy Pringle says cuts to healthcare can no longer be accepted: