ParentStop manager warns against “false hope” after Seanad debate

The parents’ support service ParentStop has warned against false hope after Children’s MInister Katherine Zappone told the Seanad yesterday she would meet them in the coming weeks.

The support service is set to close on the 30th of this month due to lack of funding, and on today’s Nine til Noon Show, ParentStop manager Patricia Lee said while recent debates in the Dail and Seanad are welcome, the reality is the process of closing down has already begun.

Ms Lee told Greg Hughes this is not a bluff or a political gesture……….