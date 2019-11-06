North West’s quality education provision to be promoted in the US

Working to enhance and further develop the strong educational links between the North West region and the US will be a key objective of the joint cross border trade mission that is travelling to Boston and Philadelphia next week.

The trade mission, led by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Councils, will include third level and further education and training providers and development organisations from the region including; Ulster University, Letterkenny Institute of Technology, the North West Regional College, Donegal ETB and Catalyst Inc.

The educational representatives participating in the visit from November 11th to 15th will not only be showcasing the area’s highly educated and skilled population but they will be working to further enhance the links already made with education providers in the US to develop apprenticeship and workforce development programmes.