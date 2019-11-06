Major funding boost for two Donegal harbours

Killybegs and Burtonport is to receive a major funding boost with more than €7.5 million being secured for two new harbour projects.

€3.6 million is being allocated to develop a new tourism information centre and digital hub in Killybegs while €3.1 million is being invested by Government to improve infrastructure around Burtonport harbour as well as installing shorefront amenities on Arranmore Island.

Investment will also be made in facilities that link the island to the mainland.

In relation to funding to complete works at Greencastle Harbour, Minister Joe McHugh has committed to work with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to get the project over the line: