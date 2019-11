Letterkenny University Hospital is the third most overcrowded hospital in the country today again.

Figures from the INMO show that there were 48 people awaiting inpatient beds at the hospital this morning, up one on yesterday’s figure of 47.

There were 15 people on trolleys in the hospital’s Emergency Department while a further 33 were waiting on wards.

A total of 649 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning at hospitals across the country.