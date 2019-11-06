GAA Programme – Frank McGlynn

On this week’s programme Donegal All-Ireland winner and All-Star Footballer Frank McGlynn is Tom Comack’s special guest.

The Glenfin clubman announced his retirement from inter-county football this week after 14 success laden seasons that saw him claim literally every honour in the game.

On the programme he will reflect on his glowing career, recalling the many highs and lows, the close shaves and the near misses during his time in the green and gold jersey.

He also remembers the early influences and his toughest opponents.