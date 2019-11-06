Full capacity protocol remains in place at LUH this evening

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital have confirmed that the full capacity protocol remains in place this evening.

It comes as there were almost 50 people awaiting in-patient beds at the hospital this morning.

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy again today and the hospital has admitted a significant number of ill patients. Many of these patients are currently in the ED, awaiting a bed.

In a statement this evening, hospital management apologises for the inconvenience and distress that these delays cause patients and their families.

The hospital is prioritising those in most need of care and this may lead to delays for less urgent patients.

The Full Capacity Protocol remains in place and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

Management are also reminding the public to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.