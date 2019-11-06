Donegal ETB urges younger people to look at further education

Donegal ETB is urging younger people and school leavers who are unsure about their next step to attend the Further Education & Training Fair which takes place in the Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny tonight and tomorrow.

Tonight’s session between 7 and 9pm is aimed at Leaving Certificate students, their parents and those in employment wishing to upskill, while tomorrow’s session from 10 to 2 is for those who are seeking employment.

The ETB’s Deirdre Mc Colgan says they’ve made a particular effort this year to reach out to younger people…………