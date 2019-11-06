Donegal among counties with highest number of off-peak fatal crashes

The latest report from the RSA has revealed that Donegal is among the counties with the highest number of fatal collisions during off-peak hours.

An analysis of fatal and serious injury collisions on Irish roads shows that more than a quarter of fatal collisions between 2014 and 2018 occurred during off-peak hours while almost 1 in 5 serious injury collisions occurred during the same time.

The latest RSA report shows that 69% of off-peak fatal collisions occurred on rural roads with Donegal among the counties with the highest number of fatal crashes during off-peak hours.

Dublin recorded the highest number of fatal collisions during off-peak hours with 33, followed by Donegal which witnessed 18, and 17 in Louth.

Other findings in the report revealed 75% of fatalities between the hours of 10pm and 6am had a positive toxicology for alcohol and the age profile of drivers and passengers killed during off-peak hours is considerably younger than those killed during peak hours.

37% of drivers killed during off-peak hours were aged under 25, almost half were aged 25-44 and 61% of passengers killed during off-peak hours were aged 18-24.