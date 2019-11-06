DCSDC to seek financial assistance to secure sustainability of Derry airport

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to seek financial assistance from Government in a bid to secure the sustainability of the City of Derry Airport beyond March 31st 2021.

Members of the Council’s Strategic Planning Committee agreed to also underwrite an additional sum up to £750,000 to keep the airport operational as an interim measure to allow it operate whilst engagement continues with Government.

Members heard how reduced passenger numbers have had a substantial impact on income and changes to flight schedules has resulted in the airport staying open longer, which has in turn had an impact on the operational costs.

Former Councillor Patsy Kelly has given the announcement a guarded welcome and says serious questions over the viability of the amenity must be looked at: