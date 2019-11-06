Anam Cara Donegal to hold bereavement information evening

Anam Cara Donegal is hosting a Bereavement Information Evening in Donegal later this month.

During the Anam Cara Bereavement Information Evening mothers and fathers will have the opportunity to hear a bereavement specialist speak on different challenges that will face them on their journey after the loss of their precious son or daughter.

They will also have the opportunity to meet other bereaved parents who understand the intense grief, pain and devastation they are experiencing after the death of a precious child.

Anam Cara will provide a safe and comfortable space for you remember your child with other bereaved parents.

The information evening is getting underway in the Abbey Hotel Donegal Town on the November 19th at 6.50pm.