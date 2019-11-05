Zappone tells Seanad she will meet with Parent Stop

The Children’s Minister has pledged to meet with Tusla and the board of Parent Stop in Donegal in a bid to prevent its closure.

Katherine Zappone pledged that funding would be maintained and efforts redoubled to find additional finding sources.

She was responding to a Seanad motion from Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn, who said Parent Stop has supported over 400 families.

He called for a pilot project to be initiated in Donegal, based on Parent Stop’s success to date and aimed towards providing a sustainable funding model.

He welcomed the minister’s commitment, but said it’s clear other agencies and departments are not stepping up to the plate……