Toland and Barrett in Irish Squad for Euro 2021 Qualifier in Greece

Both Tyler Toland (Man City) and Amber Barrett (F.C.Koln) have been included in Vera Pauw’s 24-player squad for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 qualifier away to Greece.

The qualifier, which will be Ireland’s third in the campaign, will take place in Panionios, Athens on Tuesday, November 12, with kick-off set for 13:00 (15:00 local time).

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihane (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Keeva Keena (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Eabha O’Mahony (Cork City WFC)

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Stephanie Roche (CF Florentia), Tyler Toland (Manchester City), Hayley Nolan (University of Hartford), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Julie-Ann Russell (Sydney University), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne), Clare Shine (Glasgow City)

Match Details

Greece v Republic of Ireland

UEFA Women’s European Championship 2021 Qualifying – Group I

Tuesday, November 12

Nea Smyrna Stadium, Panionios, Athens

KO 13:00 (15:00 local time)