Rovers secure the double on a busy night of action

Letterkenny Rovers have won the John Gorey Curran Youth Cup, following a 5-1 win over Lagan Harps at the Curragh on Monday night.

Goals from Kyron Coyle and Conor Friel had Rovers two goals up inside half an hour, before Lagan got one back through a Ciaran Quinn penalty in the 37th minute.

A second half surge from Rovers including a goal from Nathan Plumb as well as a James Kernan brace secured Rovers the win, and completed the double.

Meanwhile, Gweedore United defeated Eany Celtic 2-1 to lift the Donegal Youth League Shield.

Eany led through Rhys Boyle before Steven Doyle McFadden leveled with a penalty.

It looked set to end 1-1 before a last minute Liam McFadden effort won the title for Gweedore United.

Elsewhere in the Ulster Senior League last night, Bonagee United made it three league wins in a row with a 1-0 victory over Derry City Reserves at Dry Arch Park, as Darren McFadden headed the winner just before half time.